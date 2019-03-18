Analysis released today by independent energy and consulting firm, Rystad Energy shows an incredible reserve of energy storage has been added to Australia's ongoing boom in solar and wind projects during the first two months of 2019 - confidence, perhaps, that an energy-transition policy will finally triumph at the Federal polls!From pv magazine Australia Rystad Energy today described as "blistering", the uptick in renewables added to its database of energy assets proposed in January and February, with battery storage showing the greatest surge. The first two months of 2019 saw the intention ...

