Zurich - At the end of May 2019, 50 international startups will get a unique opportunity to explore the Swiss innovation ecosystem from within - at the 2nd Swiss Market Entry Bootcamp. The bootcamp is an initiative of digitalswitzerland, which helps entrepreneurs get to know the Swiss startup ecosystem and market entry opportunities by providing access to leading Swiss corporations, accelerators, incubator programs and public institutions.

Application is launched today, March 18th. International, later-stage startups with interest in Swiss market entry and networking possibilities are welcomed to apply until April 23rd. The program is open to companies with deep technological solutions in the fields of EdTech & Learning, Digital Health & Wellbeing, FinTech & Cybersecurity, FoodTech & RetailTech, and Smart City, Mobility & Infrastructure.

