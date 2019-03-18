Copenhagen, March 18, 2019 Exchange Notice Index factor 1 and 2 On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2018 to November 2018 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will be effective as of December 31, 2019: Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 205,641 Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 172,318 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 3377 0353. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714374