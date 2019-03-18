Against the backdrop of soaring demand, commodity prices for lithium and cobalt have come down 30% since the beginning of the year. This could have a profound effect on the EV industry, bringing price parity in comparison with conventional vehicles much earlier than previously thought.Investment intelligence platform Zerohedge reported that the global prices for lithium and cobalt had dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. The development stands somewhat in contradiction to what many investors globally expected, as battery and EV sales are soaring across the world, with particularly strong ...

