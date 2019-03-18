Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it has won a PR News CSR Award in the Corporation category for its impactful partnership with Chicago-based charter school, Perspectives Math and Science Academy (MSA). A video highlighting the partnership can be found here.

PR News' CSR Awards celebrate organizations committed to making the world a better place through innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives in the past 12 months, recognizing both the communications efforts surrounding a CSR initiative and the initiative itself.

Since 2016, Horizon has partnered with MSA which focuses on pairing strong social emotional learning with a rigorous college preparatory curriculum emphasizing science, technology, math, engineering and the arts. Horizon's partnership with MSA focuses on three areas: infrastructure, programming and employee engagement. To date, Horizon has invested more than $500,000 in financial and in-kind support, as well as more than 1,000 employee volunteer hours. This support has led to the installation of water filtration systems in the school, providing students with access to lead free water; a peace and mediation room that is equipped with a full time staff member; college tours, mentorship and programming, a robotics club, technology lab and much more.

"Horizon is committed to building and changing communities," said Holly Copeland, senior director, public affairs and corporate social responsibility, Horizon Pharma plc. "We have built a strong partnership with MSA that has resulted in a meaningful impact on the students, teachers and Horizon employees. We hope that our story continues to inspire the great work being done throughout the world to impact the lives of future innovators in the science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics fields."

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About Perspectives Charter Schools and Perspectives Math and Science Academy

Perspectives became one of the first charter schools in Illinois in 1997. Perspectives Math and Science Academy (MSA) is one of five open enrollment, tuition-free schools under Perspectives and serves students approximately 500 students in grades 7-12. Located in Bronzeville, MSA prepares its students for success in college and in life by pairing strong social emotional learning with a rigorous college preparatory curriculum that emphasizes science, technology, math, engineering, and the arts. MSA offers cutting edge technology that allow students to gain certifications and excel in web design, computer coding, Adobe Photoshop, robotics, AP Physics and relevant STEM courses. High-achieving students can also opt in to an accelerated pathway to earn college credits through dual enrollment partnerships with the City Colleges of Chicago.

About PR News

The PR News Group at Access Intelligence, LLC serves the communications and PR community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries.

