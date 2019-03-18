Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Expands IoT Technology Solutions to Global Asset and Facilities Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, OTCQB: KNRLF, FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") announces expansion of its current IoT Technology solutions into the global Asset and Facilities Management industry.

Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy commented: "Predictive maintenance and real-time management of equipment, energy assets and facilities is a rapidly growing global market which will be part of our organic growth in 2019 and beyond." Mr. Ghezzi continued: "We are pleased to start working with organizations that manage millions of square feet of commercial and industrial facilities. This vertical has the potential to be a source of significant growth for Kontrol."

Kontrol's IoT Technology

Facilities and asset optimization driven by smart IoT hardware and software is much broader than energy savings initiatives alone. Kontrol's technology advancement will allow the Company to deliver end-to-end facilities management to our customers such as real-time building data management, centralized asset performance, fault detection, predictive analytics and corrective workflow.

Paul Ghezzi went on to state: "Following our acquisition of the SmartSite® Software as a Service (SaaS) platform in 2018, we have been actively developing smart-learning and predictive intelligence enhancements. Through thousands of connected devices spread across an entire facility with each device reporting in real-time our Customers gain immediate visibility over the work environment to improve decision making and address operational efficiencies."

The benefits of Kontrol's IoT technology delivered in real-time include streamlined manufacturing processes, workforce efficiency, longer asset life, enhanced energy savings, operating cost reduction and labor optimization.

What is Driving Global Growth in Asset and Facilities Management

Traditionally, building automation and facility management have been independent of each other resulting in significant operational inefficiencies. As organizations seek to increase productivity and improve profitability, choosing a Solutions Provider with proven smart and predictive technologies coupled with IoT and data analytics is critical to achieving these goals. According to Research and Markets, the Facilities Management global market size was USD 34.65 Billionin 2018 and will grow toUSD 59.33 Billionby 2023, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The major growth factors include the development of sustainable infrastructure, and the adoption of IoT and connected devices for building automation across industry verticals. Moreover, there is an increasing need to meet environmental and regulatory compliance.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com







For further information, contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to the integration of the Target into Kontrol's existing businesses and technology across Kontrol's operating platform; strategic synergies to distribute smart building technologies and the opportunity to vertically integrate across a broader operating platform, Kontrol's anticipated growth in scale and revenue, including anticipated proforma 2018 revenue and EBITDA run rate, the provision of solutions to customers to reduce overall energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions reductions, carbon reduction and monetization programs, other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". The forward-looking statements in this press release are presented for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Target will be successfully integrated into the Company and that its revenues and growth projections will be consistent and meet with the Company's expectations, that the revenue and EBITDA run rate of the Target and the Company's subsidiaries will be consistent with and meet the Company's expectations, that performance milestones will be achieved, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, that the Company will succeed in completing its proposed financing, that all conditions precedent to the acquisition of the Target will be met within the required timeframes, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that the Target will not be successfully integrated or will not perform as expected, that the revenue and EBITDA run rate of the target and the company's subsidiaries will be less than expected, performance milestones will not be achieved, there being a lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies and emission monitoring solutions will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's (including the Target's) product and service offering as expected. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Kontrol Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539338/Kontrol-Energy-Expands-IoT-Technology-Solutions-to-Global-Asset-and-Facilities-Management