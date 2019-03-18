Marijuanastox.com: One of the Strongest Catalysts for Cannabis Companies in 2019

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / The cannabis story continues to explode.

In fact, in recent weeks, analysts at Jefferies say the industry could reach $130 billion in the next 10 years. "This assumes full U.S. federal legalization, full recreational and medical legalization across Europe, full medical and recreational legalization across Lat Am, and cannabis disruption of a number of other industries," noted the analysts, as quoted by Yahoo Finance. "Industries at risk of disruption are pharma, alcohol, health and wellness, pet care and smoking cessation."

We must also consider that cannabis does pose a significant risk to the alcohol industry.

That's just part of the reason why major alcohol companies, such as Constellation Brands and Molson Coors have been quick to take a stake in the cannabis industry.

"Consumers will continue to look to cannabis products over alcohol for occasions when they are feeling creative, need to get motivated, or seeking health, medical or wellness benefits," notes a recent study from ISWR and BDS Analytics, as noted by FoodBev Media.

Some of the top companies benefiting from the cannabis boom, include the wellness cannabis company Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS)(OTCQB: HSTRF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), and HEXO Corporation (NYSE:HEXO)(TO:HEXO).

Blissco Cannabis Corp. (BLIS)(HSTRF),for example, just shipped its initial order to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB).

The BCLDB's initial order includes a variety of whole flower products from Blissco's collections that include the strains AC/DC from the Blissco 'EASE Collection'; a CBD dominant, evenly balanced Sativa and Indica hybrid pre-roll, with a Beta-Pinene and Beta-Caryophyllene terpene profile; Green Cush, from the Blissco 'GO Collection'; a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid whole flower and pre-roll, with a well-balanced Pinene and Beta-Caryophyllene terpene profile; and Cold Creek Kush, from the Blissco 'CONNECT Collection'; a THC dominant, Indica hybrid whole flower and pre-roll, with a Beta-Pinene terpene profile

"I have a long history of working with the BCLDB in my previous role as a Managing Partner of JAK's Wine, Beer and Spirits, a fourth-generation family operated company. I am excited to see that relationship continue as we provide the province with our premium cannabis products," said Damian Kettlewell, Blissco CEO. "We are building the foundation for what we anticipate to be a fruitful and long-term partnership. We will continue to innovate and refine our product offerings, while we enter new domestic markets in the coming months."

After taking a stake in Liquor Stores N.A. in early 2018, analysts believe Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)could be the next company to enter the alcohol business, especially after billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board as an advisor. According to the company he'll help the company explore potential partnerships.

"I believe Aurora has a solid execution track record, is strongly differentiated from its peers, has achieved integration throughout the value chain and is poised to go to the next level across a range of industry verticals," Peltz said. "I also believe that Canadian licensed producers, and Aurora in particular, are well positioned to lead in the development of the international cannabis industry as regulations evolve, with a strong, globally replicable operating model. I look forward to working with Terry and the extended Aurora team to evaluate its many operational and strategic opportunities, including potential engagement with mature players in consumer and other market segments."

Analysts at GMP Securities just upgraded the Aurora Cannabis stock from a hold to a buy rating in response to the latest news, arguing the billionaire could be "instrumental" in striking big deals. GMP Securities believes this could be a $15 stock within a year.

HEXO Corporation (HEXO) is currently working with Molson Coors to create non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused drinks. "Canada is breaking new ground in the cannabis sector and, as one of the country's leading beverage companies, Molson Coors Canada has a unique opportunity to participate in this exciting and rapidly expanding consumer segment," said Frederic Landtmeters, president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada.

