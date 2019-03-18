Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: ROX) (OTCQB:CSRNF) ("Canstar" or "the Company") is pleased to provide results from its recently completed Phase I exploration program at the Mary March Joint Venture where Canstar is the operator and majority (56%) partner with Glencore (44%).

Phase I Drilling and downhole EM at Buchans-Mary March

Phase I consisted of 1,901 metres of drilling in five drill holes as outlined in Figure 1 (note Hole MM-19-39 and MM-19-40 were collared at the same location) as well as downhole EM surveys on three of the five drill holes. As disclosed in Canstar's News Release dated December 13, 2018, the goal of Phase I was to test the mineralized horizon at the top of the extensively altered Mary March panel and included a deep hole (MM-19-36) measuring 538.8 metres testing underneath historical drill hole MM-294-7 as well as testing the Mary March horizon to the southwest which has seen little historic drilling. Notable intercepts include:

Drillhole From To Interval (m) Zn % Cu % Pb % Ag g/t Au g/t MM-19-36 108.1 108.2 0.1 0.01 1.84 0.05 42 0.209

462 763 1 0.72 0.04 0.003 2.0 0.899 MM-19-37 7.0 13.0 6.0 0.52 0.02 0.05 1.1 0.043 Including 9.0 10.0 1.0 2.01 0.07 0.03 1.5 0.041

38.3 44.4 6.1 0.56 0.09 0.07 1.1 0.030 Including 41.3 42.3 1.0 1.94 0.06 0.06 2.5 0.058 MM-19-38 60.3 61.8 1.5 0.72 0.10 0.002 0.6 0.014

130.1 130.4 0.3 0.59 0.21 2.19 8.2 0.016

Canstar will follow up its initial drill program with a ground based regional lithogeochemical program, mapping and prospecting, coupled with core review and a structural re-interpretation, to refine future drill targets, in what Canstar believes is a target rich environment, on a significant land package that has received little sustained attention in over twenty years.

Bob Patey, VP Exploration commented: "The winter drill program provided valuable information on structure and alteration in the Mary March area which will help target the next phase of exploration. Strongly altered felsic rocks of the Mary March Panel were encountered in drill holes MM-19-36, 37, 38, and 40. Drill holes MM-19-37 and MM-19-38 also sampled low grade mineralization in the Nancy April footwall which is also a target for future exploration."

"Mary March represents a significant fault bounded high grade massive sulphide intersection within a setting where the style, size and strength of the mineralization and alteration are commensurate with the potential to host a significant VMS deposit." stated Kerry Sparkes, Technical Advisor to Canstar.





Figure 1 - Phase 1 Drill Hole locations at Mary March



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1665/43457_f373eb1824312903_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All assay samples have been monitored through a quality control and quality assurance program. Logging and sampling were done at a secure facility in Millertown. Core selected for sampling was sawn in half with half, tagged and securely packaged for shipment to the laboratory. Quality control standard and blank samples were inserted periodically making up 10% of the samples submitted. All assay work was done by Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, using an aqua regia digestion with atomic absorption finish method. Samples exceeding the detection limit were subjected to an ore grade assay utilizing a multi-acid digestion and an atomic absorption finish for which the laboratory is ISO 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish for which the laboratory is ISO 17025 certified.

Christos Doulis,

Bob Patey, B.Sc. / P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, with the objective to discover and develop economic mineral deposits in North America. Currently, Canstar's focus is to advance its flagship Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. Canstar is based in Toronto, Canada and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol ROX-V, and on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol CSRNF.

