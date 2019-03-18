

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that Health Canada has expanded the label for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, to include approval for the treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, in adults with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumour aberrations, and no prior systemic chemotherapy treatment for metastatic NSCLC.



KEYTRUDA was first approved in Canada in 2015 and currently has eight indications in a number of disease areas, including non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma and bladder cancer.



