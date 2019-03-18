

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The new found optimism in U.S.-China trade talks and the upcoming Fed monetary policy are getting special attention. Housing Market Index for March is the crucial economic announcement on Monday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to broadly higher opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares were up, while European shares are trading broadly positive.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 8.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday well off their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 138.93 points or 0.5 percent to 25,848.87, the Nasdaq advanced 57.62 points or 0.8 percent to 7,688.53 and the S&P 500 rose 14.00 points or 0.5 percent to 2,822.48.



On the economic front, Housing Market Index for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 63, up from 62 in the prior month.



Six-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Ride-hailing service Lyft said it is planning to raise $2 billion through initial public offering. Lyft will be offering 30.77 million shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 4.62 million shares that the underwriters have the option to purchase. The IPO price is expected between $62.00 and $68.00 per share.



Asian stocks rose on Monday. Chinese shares hit 6-1/2-month high on expectations there is scope to ease monetary policy to support economic growth this year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index soared 74.67 points or 2.47 percent to 3,096.42 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.37 percent to 29,409.01.



Japanese shares rose despite weak February export data. Exports fell an annual 1.2 percent in February. The Nikkei average rose 133.65 points or 0.62 percent to 21,584.50. The broader Topix index closed 0.69 percent higher at 1,613.68.



Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15.30 points or 0.25 percent to 6,190.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 18.50 points or 0.30 percent at 6,283.60.



European shares are trading mostly in the green. CAC 40 of France is adding 0.62 points or 0.02 percent. DAX of Germany is down 18.61 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 43.37 points or 0.60 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 0.28 points.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.03 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX