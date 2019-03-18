Israel Infrastructure Partners (IIP), a private equity firm focused entirely on infrastructure investments in Israel, is launching its $350 million debut fund, IIP I.

Established to facilitate foreign investments in Israel, IIP seeks to invest in businesses comprised of hard assets with leading market positions in the core segments of infrastructure such as, defense, communications, energy, power renewables, transportation, utilities and water.

IIP combines specialist industry experience and best practice management to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns. "Our goal is to achieve returns through the investment and operational improvement of infrastructure assets, which are important to the functioning of Israel's economy. We look to use these investments to generate current income and capital appreciation for our investors", Shalom Mizrahi Adv., Managing Partner.

Opportunities in Israel

Israel is still in the process of building and improving its infrastructure, whilst providing landmark opportunities to accredited investors.

The scale of infrastructure investment demand is enormous, and there is a growing need to replace and expand infrastructure, including all parts of the energy supply chain and a wide array of public services such as roads, railways, airports, and communications networks. Initiatives in these areas have become more difficult due to a reduction in traditional public funding and weakened economic conditions. These resource issues have created a heightened need for experienced private capital.

Managing Partners

O.D. Kobo is a Managing Partner of Israel Infrastructure Partners (IIP) and serves as a member of the Investment Committee.

Prior to co-founding IIP, Mr. Kobo was the chairman and head of PIR Equities, an employee owned private equity firm with $950 million of equity capital under management. During his tenure, PIR Equities raised $1.4 billion across three funds (the most recent December 2018, $312 million), deploying fund-level equity across 21 portfolio companies 2008-2017.

Shalom Mizrahi Adv. is a Managing Partner of Israel Infrastructure Partners (IIP) and serves as a member of the Investment Committee.

Prior to co-founding IIP, Mr. Mizrahi was head of SFO family office managing over $600 million of equity under management. He has broad range of experience with particular focus on legal structures, regulatory matters, and investment management.

