LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Trui Hebbelinck has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for the Company. Hebbelinck will lead global human resources, serve on the Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald.

"Trui brings incredible expertise to LivaNova and has a history of exceptional results," said McDonald. "I look forward to working together with Trui to ensure we offer employees a workplace where they can thrive and embrace a culture with a patient-first mindset."

Hebbelinck's career spans more than 20 years in healthcare, financial services and energy. She began as an HR manager in a private hospital, after which she joined General Electric followed by Shell. Hebbelinck has driven various talent programs, acquisition integrations and HR transformations, contributing to substantial growth for the companies where she has worked.

"I am eager to return to the healthcare industry and offer my support to the LivaNova team," said Hebbelinck. "The commitment of LivaNova to improve the lives of patients is evident and compelling. Helping advance this growing company is an opportunity that I am really looking forward to."

Hebbelinck earned a Master of Science in Psychology from Ghent University in Belgium and a post-graduate degree in Business Management & Administration from the University of Leuven in Belgium.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe LivaNova's future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on information presently available to LivaNova and assumptions that LivaNova believes to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, LivaNova's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance or actions that may be taken by LivaNova and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond LivaNova's control. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect LivaNova, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of LivaNova's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this news release is as of the date of its release. LivaNova does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release.

