Zoom Video Communications: Zoom Announces New Capabilities and Integrations for Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Meetings

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2019today announced new integrations and features for Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Meetings, all core services of its video-first unified communications platform. Zoom brings together video, voice, content sharing, and chat across all devices and workspaces in a single cloud platform that is easy to deploy, manage, and use. With over 200 product enhancements a year, Zoom is highly focused on innovation. Among the exciting new developments from Zoom:



Expanded Capabilities for Zoom Phone

Zoom Phone (previously named Zoom Voice) is a modern cloud phone system available as an add-on to Zoom's Meetings service for US and Canadian customers. Support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and seamlessly integrated telephony features enable customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communications and collaboration requirements into our video-first platform. New features available for Zoom Phone in April 2019:

Elevate Zoom Phone Calls to Zoom Video Meetings: Allows users to seamlessly transition a Zoom Phone call to a Zoom Meeting without requiring each party to hang up and manually dial back in

Zoom Contact Center Partner Program: Native integrations with charter members Five9 and Twilio enable efficient on-net SIP trunk peering and provide easy-to-manage call routing options to these popular cloud contact center platforms

Zoom Phone Salesforce Integration: Enables users to easily make Zoom Phone calls by clicking on any phone number within Salesforce

Zero-Touch Provisioning service integration to Polycom and Yealink: Reduces the time required by IT administrators to setup and deploy Zoom Phone connected devices

New Zoom Rooms Hardware Solutions

Zoom provides the next generation of video solutions for conference rooms and workspaces. These offerings include software-based solution Zoom Rooms , SIP/H.323 bridge Conference Room Connector , as well as Digital Signage and Scheduling Display included with Zoom Rooms. At Enterprise Connect, Zoom will showcase various new solutions with hardware partners that make it easier than ever to deploy Zoom Rooms:

AVer EP65: A 65" all-in-one interactive whiteboard solution that includes all the components and software configurations you need to run a Zoom Rooms for Touch right out of the box

Crestron Flex B Series: The new Crestron Smart Soundbar is a front of the room solution with exceptional audio and video quality. Paired with an enterprise-grade Crestron Touch Screen as the controller, this system provides a native integration with Zoom Rooms for a great meeting experience

DTEN D7: Dual 55" display all-in-one interactive whiteboard solution that includes the complete components and software configurations needed to run Zoom Rooms for Touch

Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms: Comprehensive, single-vendor bundles for small, medium, and large conference rooms. With their recently announced Logitech Tap touch controller and Logitech conference cams (MeetUp, Rally, and Rally Plus), Logitech will now support single-SKU bundles that include all the core components needed to deploy Zoom Rooms for a variety of room types

Polycom Studio: A USB video conferencing bar with active speaker tracking technology that combines business-grade performance with simplicity for small rooms and huddle spaces. Polycom Studio consolidates a camera, microphone, and speaker into a single device, simplifying deployment and device management

Smart Features For Zoom Meetings

Zoom Meetings provide HD video, audio, and content sharing across all devices and spaces. Zoom Meetings are easy, reliable, and secure to host and join, featuring powerful collaboration tools and persistent, cross-platform group chat. Using AI and integrations, Zoom Meetings are getting even smarter. New to Zoom Meetings:

Real-time transcription: Starting in the third quarter of 2019, Zoom will provide automated real-time transcription in meetings. As the first to bring AI features such as recording transcription to market, Zoom is continuing this tradition with this exciting new feature

Simultaneous interpretation: Support for interpreters via multiple audio channels in a Zoom meeting will be available in the third quarter of 2019. Meeting participants can choose their language of choice among many to receive real-time interpretation of the other participants' speech

Meeting Notes Summary: Available in the third quarter of 2019, Zoom will capture meeting notes such as a summary and action items, and make them available after the meeting to enable continued collaboration

Enhanced Microsoft Teams Integration: Available in the second quarter of 2019, the next iteration of Zoom's Microsoft Teams integration will focus on simplifying the user experience to satisfy core use cases. Users will be able to add a Zoom Tab and click Experience to start, schedule, and view Zoom meetings relevant to a Team

Siri Shortcuts: From your iPhone, ask Siri to start an ad hoc or scheduled meeting, or have Siri read out a list of your upcoming meetings. This feature will be available in April 2019

"After releasing Zoom Phone in January, I'm proud that we could follow on quickly with these valuable contact center partnerships and our phone-to-video capability - a truly unique offering that stays true to our core as a video-centric platform. I'm also excited to announce the newest offerings from our Zoom Rooms hardware partnerships. We teamed up with these companies for the long-run because they share our vision for simple, versatile, and high-quality video-enabled workspaces, and these new solutions exemplify this goal," said Oded Gal, head of product management for Zoom.

"Zoom is taking the UCaaS market by storm," said Elka Popova, global VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan. "The innovative provider continues to lead the pack, launching compelling new products, useful features, and deep integrations at an astonishing pace - all with a clear eye on what both IT staff and end users really need in their business communications. I am particularly excited to see Zoom making good on its Zoomtopia 2018 promises with the new Zoom Phone capabilities as well as the tighter single-vendor Zoom Rooms solutions with partners."

Visit Zoom at Enterprise Connect - booth #213 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida, March 18-20. Zoom and its customers are also taking part in various speaking engagements at the conference, among them: "How Zoom Can Help You Build the Workplace of the Future" featuring Oded Gal and Zoom group product manager Nitasha Walia (3/19, 2:15 pm, Sun C) and "Enterprise Summit: Planning for a Future of Constant Change" featuring Joe Park, vice president, associate digital experience & enterprise architecture for Walmart (3/19, 9:15 am, mainstage).

