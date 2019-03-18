

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech Republic's producer price inflation rose further in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.9 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a 3.4 percent rise in price.



The biggest increase was in manufacturing products when price rose 2.9 percent annually.



Among main industrial grouping, prices for energy increased the most by 7.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX