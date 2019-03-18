Uptick Newswire Hosts NexTech AR Solutions Corp. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Expansion into The Cannabis and Healthcare Industry

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC PINK: NEXCF) ("the Company"), a company bringing a next generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare, and video conferencing. CEO, Evan Gappelberg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Gappelberg about the Company's next steps. Gappelberg explained that the Company has $35 million with no debt and is now on the hunt for acquisitions. In the past year, the Company has already finalized two acquisitions. Gappelberg then shared that the Company is now expanding into the cannabis industry by creating an immersive platform where users can interact with products of interest.

"If you have a cannabis dispensary and want to create a website, we give you a "white label" website which has augmented reality cannabis buds," stated Gappelberg. He explained that nearly anything imaginable can be shown on the platform in augmented reality, creating an incredibly unique and interactive experience with each viewer.

Jolly then asked about the Company's deal with Premiere Health. Gappelberg explained that Premiere Health represents the Company's expansion into the healthcare industry. Gappelberg shared that the healthcare industry can benefit from the use of augmented reality, especially by utilizing the technology for patients. "Using augmented reality, you could view body parts in 3D remotely, you could have doctors get beamed into people's home as a live hologram. There's endless opportunities in healthcare using augmented reality with our platform," shared Gappelberg. "Premiere Health has three million patients in their network, and they chose us to partner with to create a fully immersive, end-to-end solution for their patients," he added.

Jolly then asked about the Company's eCommerce division. Gappelberg explained that eCommerce is still an important segment of the Company. He then shared that the Company has even launched a new 3D Google Ads platform, which is exceptionally user-friendly for the client. "It's a game changer and an extension of our eCommerce platform," Gappelberg explained.

Gappelberg stated that the Company is one of the very few in the industry that is able to offer this technology. Being one of the first to bring 3D Google Ads to market gives the Company an extreme advantage over other competitors in the market who are still working to get there.

Jolly then asked how the Company finds and targets their customers. Grappelberg stated that the Company has a dedicated sales team and that leads for potential customers are extensive. The Company is currently working on expanding their sales staff by an additional ten employees and is working to build the sales and marketing aspect of their business.

To close the interview Gappelberg shared that augmented is a massive and rapidly growing industry, and the Company is a pioneer in this space. "In one year Apple is going to be launching AR-enhanced glasses and when that happens our goal is to be the content that you view on those glasses," closed Gappelberg.

To hear Evan Gappelberg's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-evan-gappelberg-of-nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otcqb-nexcf/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D-AR, AI technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech's state of the art, 3D-AR/AI solution for $79/mo. The company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com .

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

"Evan Gappelberg"

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Evan Gappelberg

Chief Executive Officer

info@nextechar.com

Media contact:

Erin Hadden

FischTank Marketing and PR

ehadden@fischtankpr.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "looking forward" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539297/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-NexTech-AR-Solutions-Corp-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Expansion-into-The-Cannabis-and-Healthcare-Industry