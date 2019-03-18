The World's Tallest Wooden Building Mjösa Tower Completed in Norway

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mjösa Tower was officially opened on 15 March 2019, taking over the title of the world's tallest wooden building. The 18-floor building, located in Brumunddal Norway, reaches up to a height of 85.4 metres. The building includes a hotel, private homes and office space. Metsä Wood's fast, light and green Kerto LVL (laminated veneer lumber) products were used in the intermediate floor elements of the building.

The Mjösa Tower symbolises environmentally friendly thinking in construction, and it is proof that tall buildings can be built using wood. The design assignment of creating such a tall wooden building was a positive challenge for Øystein Elgsaas, architect and partner at Voll Arkitekter. "We want to inspire others to build the same way," says Elgsaas.

The structure is similar to conventional buildings, but the dimensions of the elements are much larger than usual. Both the structure and facade of the Mjösa Tower are made of wood. The load-bearing structure consists of glulam columns, beams and diagonal members, which suits high-rise buildings well. The first ten floors are made of prefabricated wooden elements. The decks on the upper floors are made of concrete, to restrain the building and keep it from swaying.

Kerto LVL used in floor elements

The target was to build using sustainable, local wood products and local suppliers. In addition to Norwegian glulam and CLT, the building makes use of Kerto LVL products delivered from Finland.



Kerto LVL has been used as part of the floor elements manufactured by Moelven Limtre. "As a glulam manufacturer we strive to use our own materials to the largest possible extent. However, Kerto LVL is a superior material for the top plate and end beams," says Rune Abrahamsen, CEO at Moelven Limtre. "Kerto LVL is a lightweight and very straight material thus it guarantees production without any delays. The quality of the product is very good," Abrahamsen continues.

Metsä Wood and Moelven have cooperated for years. Abrahamsen appreciates both the quality and FSC certification of the raw material.

"Kerto LVL helped us to make Mjösa Tower as sustainable as possible," says Abrahamsen and looks forward to new high-rise projects. As cities continue to expand globally, the demand for more sustainable construction grows, and use of wood has an important role in it.

Read the full story of Mjösa Tower and watch the video about the construction project.

Images: https://databank.metsagroup.com/l/gN5K-TcLWv7q

Metsä Wood

www.metsawood.com

Metsä Wood provides competitive and environmentally friendly wood products for construction, industrial customers and distributor partners. We manufacture products from northern wood, a sustainable raw material of premium quality. In 2018, Metsä Wood's sales were EUR 0.4 billion, and it employs approximately 1,500 people. Metsä Wood is part of Metsä Group.

