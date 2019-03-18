GBS, a business law firm, is making it easier to start a business in Vietnam by streamlining business registration service.

The service is now available on the https://gbs.com.vn website. The service supports foreign businesses to apply for multiple business and tax registrations. Package inclusions: Checking the availability of company name; Investment Registration Certificate (IRC); Enterprise Registration Certificate (ERC); Company's Seal and Seal Registration Certificate and Company's Tax Code; Opening Bank Account. It means that foreign businesses no longer need to contact multiple agencies to register.

Initiatives announced after many foreign investors complained about the procedure for business registration in Vietnam is being improved, but challenges still be remained.

Streamlining business registration will benefit foreign investors who need to start their business in Vietnam or add a registration to their existing business.

The Business Registration Service for business and company registration supports businesses to register without having to contact the agencies separately as GBS connects with agencies on behalf of its clients.

GBS provides all relevant information clearly in one touch. Application form for the IRC; charter of the company; outline of the feasibility study for the establishment of the company will be drafted and submitted to the agencies by GBS after being confirmed by businesses. In case there is a need, GBS will follow-up to verify the status of the application and collect IRC the on behalf of businesses.

"Vietnam continues to be an attractive investment destination for many businesses. Foreign direct investment flows to Vietnam rose to a new record in 2018. We are happy to support many foreign-owned enterprises from all over the world to identify business opportunities and to expand their business operation in the country," said Ms. Sophie Dao, Partner of GBS.

The most preferred legal entity types to set up in Vietnam are a limited liability company (LLC) and a joint-stock company (JSC), businesses may also open a representative office in Vietnam or a branch if they already had business in other countries.

To be advised about how to start your foreign invested business in Vietnam, you may contact directly Ms. Sophie Dao at: info@gbs.com.vn, hotline: +84903189033 or visit the company website at: https://gbs.com.vn

About GBS:

Founded in 2002, GBS has become one of the most prestigious business law firms in Vietnam with a network in Asia and Europe regions. GBS supports businesses to get information and help to get a business up and running; commercialise ideas; improve and grow a business; comply and reach new markets.

Contacts:

Ms. Sophie Dao

sophie@gbs.com.vn

Mobile phone: +84903189033