SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Water and Sewer Utilities Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The increasing frequency of industrial activities is triggering a rapid depletion of freshwater resources which are being treated as the dumping ground for wastewater produced from industrial processes, agriculture, and sewage. To address this serious environmental issue, people are adopting water treatment applications to replenish the depleting freshwater resources. This is acting as one of the primary driving forces behind an accelerating category spend momentum. Request a Free Sample of this water and sewer utilities procurement research report!

According to the forecasts, enterprises in the US are expected to invest at least USD 1 trillion in replacing the conventional water and sewer systems which will boost growth opportunities for all the global and regional category service providers in the region. The prevalence of a highly competitive water and sewer utilities market in Europe is compelling the service providers to cater to buyers' requirements at reduced rates. The rise in demand for potable water will drive the category spend momentum in APAC.

Insights offered in this water and sewer utilities market intelligence report include supply market forecasts, critical cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this market intelligence report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers are advised to adopt the GPP criteria which refer to the inclusion of green initiatives in the public tender documents aimed at creating a balance between environmental performance and cost considerations," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav

This water and sewer utilities procurement research report have estimated the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Modernization of existing water infrastructure to drive the category growth

Adoption of automation and AI can increase buyers' cost-saving opportunities

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the utilities category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Water and sewer utilities

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

