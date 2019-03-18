New Highly-Sensitive Detection Technology using miRNA and snoRNA Expression Signatures Unveiled at EAU 2019

Proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine test definitively detects, accurately scores and continuously monitors prostate and bladder cancers

miR Scientific LLC, a precision bioscience company focused on comprehensive disease detection and management, announced today a poster presentation at the 34th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress describing a key capability of its novel, non-invasive, unbiased biomarker Sentinel Scores disease management platform to identify clinically significant prostate cancer. The EAU, being held in Barcelona, Spain, draws more than 15,000 urology innovators from 100 countries.

The subject of the presentation, "miR Scientific Sentinel Scores a new platform technology for identification of clinically significant prostate cancer using miRNA and snoRNA expressionsignatures," was presented by Dr. Laurence Klotz, MD, FRCSC, CM, miR Scientific's Chief Medical Officer.

"Today, miR presented to the scientific urology community a vital new tool currently missing in clinical prostate cancer management a non-invasive screening liquid biopsy urine test that identifies clinically significant prostate cancer and detects the presence of higher-grade cancer in men on active surveillance," said Dr. Klotz. "With the high sensitivity, specificity and unbiased nature of this test, we believe that the miR Scientific Sentinel Scores has the potential to become a comprehensive disease management tool to definitively detect, accurately score and continuously monitor prostate cancer."

miR researchers developed the miR Scientific PCa Sentinel Score platform, which precisely classifies disease status, including grade group (GG) 2 and above versus healthy, to diagnose prostate cancer. The test interrogates the expression signature of microRNA (miRNAs) and small non-coding RNAs (sncRNAs) isolated from urinary exosomes. The signatures were identified using the NRS Classification Algorithm on a training data set of 235 patients with known pathology and clinical outcomes to establish the performance characteristics of the classification platform. The classification platform is based on the analysis of hundreds of sequences, whose importance is defined via a data-driven classification algorithm. The miR Scientific PCa Sentinel Score was then validated on 146 patients with positive miR Sentinel PCa Test and Grade Group (GG) confirmed by histopathology. The screening test correctly identified 87 of 88 patients with GG1 tumor (Specificity and Negative Predictive Value >98%); and 55 of 56 patients with clinically significant cancer (GG2-5), with sensitivity and positive predictive value greater than 98%.

"An accurate disease management platform used to determine among other important conditions, Grade Group staging and surveillance, is vital in the early determination of treatment regimens for prostate cancer patients," said Sam Salman, CEO and Chairman of miR Scientific. "A superior, non-invasive test could help patients, clinicians and economic stakeholders improve outcomes by avoiding undiagnosed aggressive disease, reducing unnecessary needle biopsies and lessening the stress and potential complications of the proceedure."

Learn more about miR's technology: https://www.mirscientific.com/science-technology

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific is a precision bioscience company that has developed proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine tests that definitively detect, accurately score and continuously monitor prostate, bladder and other urological cancers to optimize the outcomes of life-changing interventions.

The company's unbiased RNA profiling technology serves as a comprehensive disease management platform across the continuum of care. We believe our platform will transform cancer management in the areas of detection, prognostics, monitoring and companion diagnostics. We aim to improve day-to-day care for patients and positively impact the cost of healthcare for payors, employers and other stakeholders worldwide.

miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York with operating subsidiaries in Canada and Israel.

