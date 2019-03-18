WUTZ|NXT: Jeff Yapp Extends His Scholarship to Welcome More Students

American marketing guru, Jeff Yapp, has found success working with some of the most notable brands of the 21st century. Despite his international success, Jeff has prioritized giving back to the community in numerous forms, with a large focus on formal education.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Founder and CEO of WUTZNXT, Jeff Yapp, is proud to announce the extension of his academic scholarship program targeting post-secondary students pursuing a career in advertising, marketing, communications, public relations, or business.

Originally, the Jeff Yapp Scholarship Program was due to select and announce three winners of $1,000 (USD/CAD) on April 1st, 2019. However, thanks to the overwhelming amount of support and applicants, Jeff has decided to extend the scholarship application to late June in hopes of reaching even more students.

The Jeff Yapp Scholarship is available to any student currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. or Canadian post-secondary institution. The application process requires potential candidates to complete an online registration form and compose a 500-word essay which describes in detail why they selected their program of study. A competitive paper will explore how one seeks to utilize their degree, and potential opportunities they could create following graduation.

Additionally, all applicants must submit proof of academic enrolment to their current or intended program of study, alongside all required documentation.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates have until June 21st, 2019 to complete the scholarship application process. All winners will be announced June 24th, 2019.

For further application details on the Jeff Yapp Scholarship program and to apply, please visit JeffYappScholarships.com

About WUTZ|NXT

With over 30 years of experience leading international brands, including Fox Home Entertainment, Pepsi, and Microsoft, Jeff Yapp has compiled his expertise in WutzNxt, a full service marketing agency. Established in 2009, the WutzNxt team have helped brands grow their business, inspire their target audience, and establish themselves as an innovative force in their industry.

