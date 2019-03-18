Nuvo Group LTD Presents Data on Remote Monitoring in Pregnancy at the 66th Annual Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) Meeting

Nuvo's platform demonstrated feasibility of remotely monitoring fetal ECG and maternal ECG

PRINCETON, New Jersey and PARIS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to acquire more and better pregnancy data in a manner that is convenient and accessible to women is a critical step in improving maternal and fetal health. Nuvo Group, an emerging leader in maternal-fetal connected health, presented positive results for its investigational remote monitoring technology (Invu by Nuvo) as compared with cardiotocographs (CTG), the current standard of care (SOC), at the 66th Annual Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) Scientific Meeting in Paris, France.

Invu is a pregnancy monitoring and management platform equipped with a proprietary wearable device and fueled by data algorithms. It was compared to CTG - the most widely-used fetal monitoring system - in a multi-center study of 149 women. The study revealed that the remote use of Invu could extract both fetal and maternal heart rates comparable to CTG. Analysis also showed positive preliminary results for Nuvo's device as a reliable method for monitoring uterine activity (UA). These results indicate that Invu has the potential to offer a safe, non-invasive, accurate and augmented fetal and maternal monitoring in the comfort of a patient's home.

"Our study showed that Invu enabled us to capture data and physiologic measures to inform clinically-actionable insights for each studied pregnancy," noted Prof. Simcha Yagel, MD, Head of the Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hadassah Medical Center in Israel. "The remote platform is designed to measure markers of fetal and maternal wellbeing, including fetal heart rate, maternal heart rate and maternal uterine activity."

The study was conducted in partnership with Hadassah Medical Center in Israel; University Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany; The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; and the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

"We are in the midst of a pregnancy crisis, with outdated monitoring systems and scant access to the right data," said Oren Oz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvo. "These findings support the value of home-based remote monitoring as an extension of office-based visits to provide additional data access to healthcare professionals and their patients."

Nuvo Group is committed to transforming pregnancy care for a new generation. Proprietary software solutions combined with innovative product design utilize big data analytics to optimize pregnancy healthcare on a global scale. Nuvo Group leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, medical professionals, software designers, and proud parents who share a collective vision to create new solutions for both patients and doctors, creating an immediate impact on maternal care worldwide. Nuvo's initial product offering for healthcare providers has completed clinical investigation to support FDA De Novo clearance and is not yet available for sale in the United States.

