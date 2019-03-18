Why Investors Should Notice TerraForm Power Saving the WorldClimate change is real, folks. Despite some pushback from the White House, the outlook for green alternative energy will continue to grow worldwide, whether the power is generated from solar, wind, or water.An intriguing mid-cap play on the alternative energy move is TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP), which traded at a 52-week of $12.70 on March 14-still well below its record high of $35.50 in April 2015.But whether TERP stock can trade back to its high is, in my view, not a matter of if, but when. The reality is that innovative alternative energy companies like TerraForm are difference makers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...