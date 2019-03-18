SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The fleet vehicle leasing market accredits its accelerating spend momentum to the growing preference of most of the corporate enterprises for shared mobility services over owning a car. Such preference is known to be triggered by the expense of owning a car and the pressing need to comply with the environmental norms and regulations. However, buyers will have to combat steep category selling price because of the increasing input cost such as fuel and materials, including rubber, aluminum, copper, and steel that will add to the supplier's operational cost. Download the Free Sample of the fleet vehicle leasing procurement market intelligence report here!

Service providers in the US are evolving with innovative business models such as car sharing and are adopting technologies such as telematics to boost the quality of the services offered. This is increasing the viability of fleet vehicle leasing services in the US, thereby driving its spend momentum. Along with North America, Europe accounts being one of the leading subscribers of the fleet vehicle leasing services.

This fleet vehicle leasing procurement research report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Engaging with suppliers that can offer customized services at standardized rates can aid buyers in achieving significant cost-savings,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This will also give buyers the liberty to choose services that are specific to their needs," added Tridib

This fleet vehicle leasing procurement market intelligence report has highlighted the following cost drivers to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Buyers can save fuel costs through the procurement of electric vehicles

APAC is still a nascent market, leading to business opportunities for service provider

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Fleet vehicle leasing

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

