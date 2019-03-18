sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 18

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 March 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Maturity of 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2016 LTIP")

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInterim Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
510 pence19,557
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


19,557



510 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-03-14
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
510 pence
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


17,456



510 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-03-14
fPlace of the transactionOutside of trading venue

Maturity of 2016 Share Marching Plan ("2016 SMP")

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 SMP, the following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInterim Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 SMP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
510 pence1,433
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price


1,433



510 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-03-14
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555


© 2019 PR Newswire