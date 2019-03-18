MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 18
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
18 March 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Maturity of 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2016 LTIP")
Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
19,557
510 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-03-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
17,456
510 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-03-14
|f
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
Maturity of 2016 Share Marching Plan ("2016 SMP")
Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 SMP, the following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 SMP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
1,433
510 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-03-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
0131 225 8555