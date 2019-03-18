Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on March 20, 2019: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000630063 Securities maturity date 2022-03-20 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 30 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB001022C Coupon rate, % 0.1 Coupon payment dates 2020-03-20 2021-03-20 2022-03-20 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.