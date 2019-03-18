Japan's cumulative installed PV capacity could reach 150 GW by 2030, from roughly 55.5 GW by the end of 2018, according to a new report by Tokyo based research firm RTS Corp.The Tokyo-based consultancy believes that the Japanese authorities should aim for growth of approximately 100 GW over the coming decade, to eventually supply about 150 TWh of electricity per year and account for 15% of total national demand. The proposed target is based on feedback from industry players and policymakers. Under its business-as-usual scenario, RTS expects the country to install 4 to 6 GW per year, which means ...

