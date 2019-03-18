Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 March to 15 March 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial
|
Total daily
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|86.9487
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89.0234
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89.8053
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|14/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90.9797
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|15/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90.758
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15,000
|17.3897
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005521/en/
Contacts:
Arkema