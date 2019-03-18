Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 March to 15 March 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial

instrument

identifier code Total daily

volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of

daily acquisition Market

identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 86.9487 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89.0234 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89.8053 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90.9797 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90.758 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 17.3897

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

