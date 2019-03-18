Ribbon's Session Border Controller Adds Support for Amazon Chime Voice Connector

Ribbon's market-leading, cloud-native session border controller supports Amazon Chime's new offering for on-premises calling to the PSTN

ORLANDO, Florida, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that its market-leading Session Border Controller Software edition (SBC SWe) supports the recently launched Amazon Chime Voice Connector on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon Chime lets you meet, chat, and place business phone calls inside and outside your organization with the security of AWS. The Amazon Chime Voice Connector is AWS' new SIP service that offers a secure, global calling service with pay-as-you-go pricing and no upfront fees. Ribbon's SBC SWe provides Amazon Chime customers security, high availability and interoperability for Voice over IP (VoIP) traffic being sent to and from Amazon Chime Voice Connector.

"We want to make collaborating online easy, productive, and accessible for our customers and our new Amazon Chime Voice Connector allows us to do just that," said Peter Hill Vice-President of Amazon Productivity Applications. "We are pleased to leverage Ribbon's Session Border Controller in our new service for real-time communications, extensive interoperability, and certified support for Amazon Voice Connector for Amazon Chime Business Calling."

"We are extremely excited to continue to expand our partnership with AWS by adding interoperability for their Amazon Chime Voice Connector service," Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "Having our SBC SWe support their new offering is further testament of the market-leading scale, reliability and security that our SBC portfolio can deliver our customers without compromising performance."

Ribbon's SBC SWe offers enterprises a number of benefits including redundancy to ensure service continuity, industry-leading media transcoding capabilities using Graphical Processing Units (GPUs), and enhanced security/encryption services to protect privacy and ensure compliance. The Ribbon SBC portfolio and other Ribbon solutions will be on display at Enterprise Connect at booth #811, March 18 -21 in Orlando. For more information on the Ribbon SBC SWe's support of the Amazon Chime Voice Connector click here. The Amazon Chime Voice Connector service will be demonstrated at the AWS booth #2106.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon's SBC SWe supports the recently launched Amazon Chime Voice Connector on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Ribbon's SBC SWe ensures security, high availability and interoperability for Voice over IP (VoIP) traffic being sent to and from Amazon Chime Voice Connector, including support for Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams Calling.

Ribbon's support for Amazon Chime Voice Connector is an extension of Ribbon's existing relationship with AWS. Ribbon's SBC SWe is currently deployable on AWS and the company is a member of the AWS Partner Network .

is currently deployable on AWS and the company is a member of the . Ribbon continues to invest in high growth markets and is experiencing continued adoption of its session software solutions by enterprises from a variety of market sectors as they evolve and modernize their data and voice network capabilities.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg