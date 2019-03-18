A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on healthcare industry analysis 2019. This article identifies the top healthcare industry trends and also provides insights into some key events that would revolutionize the future of healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005530/en/

Future of healthcare. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The US healthcare industry is increasingly moving from volume-based to a value-based care model. Here, the key focus will be on improving patient health and ensuring that they are given good care. A value-based model in the healthcare industry would mean lesser revenues/profits for the providers. However, treating patients like members of the healthcare system will eventually increase the brand loyalty, help improve goodwill and brand reputation, and thereby enhance the overall health of the nation.

Request Free Brochure to learn how our solutions can help you overcome challenges in identifying the latest healthcare industry and transform your business to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Future of healthcare

Creating financial sustainability

The performance of the US healthcare ecosystem is greatly being impacted by the increased use of advanced technologies, the rising popularity of personalized medicine, and the demand for expanded care delivery sites. Companies in the healthcare sector are now stressing on rigorous financial management, efficient operational performance, outcomes-based care, and development of innovative solutions.

New care delivery models

The healthcare sector in the US is moving from volume to value-based delivery models. This will require building an outcomes-based financial model and data infrastructure that will facilitate and maximize value-based care reimbursement pathways.Investments in advanced technological capabilities such as telehealth could expand services while also helping organizations bend the cost curve.

Keeping track of the dynamic market conditions helps healthcare providers differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Regulatory compliance and cybersecurity

As data is the new healthcare currency, it is vital for providers to protect healthcare data. The rising market complexities and an increase in the number of data breach cases have amplified the need for stringent regulatory and risk management-related government policies. Furthermore, it is critical for healthcare providers to strengthen their focus on compliance and ethics. Focus must also be provided to driving awareness throughout the enterprise.

Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust market intelligence strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005530/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us