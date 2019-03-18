ARTPRICE: Artprice and Artron are adapting their 2019 strategy to the Art Market dimension of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that will be presented by President Xi Jinping this week in France.

Artprice and Artron are adapting their 2019 strategy to the Art Market dimension of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that will be presented by President Xi Jinping this week in France.

As part of China's Presidential visit to Europe this week, Mr Xi Jinping will be in France to promote China's New Sild Road over-arching development strategy known officially as "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) or the "Belt and Road Initiative" (the BRI).

The Belt and Road Initiative covers approximately 65 countries in Asia and Europe, for a total estimated cost of 55% of global GDP. It involves 70% of the global population - 4.4 billion people - and 75% of the world's energy reserves, with the total estimated investment period spanning 30 to 35 years for all the projects to be completed.

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/one-belt-one-road-obor-bri.jpg]

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Artprice - Artron - Art Market

The estimated cost of the first projects stands around 900 billion dollars, for which China is said to consider loans that could amount to 8 trillion dollars, for the future infrastructures in the different countries along the new Silk Road.

In his editorial for the 21th Global Art Market Annual Report co-published by Artprice and Artron last week, Mr Wan Jie, Chairman of Artron Group, Artprice's Chinese Institutional partner, stated: "This growth (of the art market) over time, like that of Artron's partnership with Artprice, will continue to accelerate as we integrate our resources, optimize our data, upgrade our Internet technology and diversify our business cooperation models. The result will be a New Silk Road connecting the different art worlds and the markets of the East and the West."

In his speech during celebrations marking China's 40 years of reform and economic opening, President Xi Jinping, announced new measures to strengthen China's domestic market, measures that Artprice and Artron have immediately incorporated.

In order to best meet the requirements of China's huge domestic market and take full advantage of its economic potential, Artprice has agreed with Artron to further deepen its role in China via the creation and implementation, by the Artron group, of a payment platform as well as various Chinese infrastructures in order to adapt to the new measures announced in February 2019.

In this context, Artprice, with Artron, will launch its official campaign with a new Chinese brand name and a new baseline in Chinese that will be communicated to the market before the end of March. This originally unplanned initiative - in compliance with the 2019 Chinese measures announced last month and effectively leading to a "new strategy' - has slightly postponed Artprice's initial targets, which otherwise remain unchanged.

thierry Ehrmann: "By becoming a Chinese brand for China - taking into account the specific tastes of Chinese art lovers, collectors and professionals - Artprice is blending into the history and daily life of China's thousand-year-old culture, thereby boosting its notoriety and its sales turnover more quickly".

More than ever, one of Artprice's primary objectives is to meet the needs of China's administration and its 34 provinces. This notably includes the requirements of China's customs services in setting up an operational tax base for artworks (where applicable).

Besides these initiatives concerning China's domestic market, Artprice has become a member of the New Franco-Chinese Institute of Lyons (launched in 1921). Created at the initiative of the City of Lyons, the Lyons Chamber of Commerce and the ADERLY, the New Franco-Chinese Institute of Lyons has already brought together many institutional and private partners like Groupe SEB, EDF and the Bank Of China and it defines itself, among other things, as a networking facilitator for contacts at the highest levels in France and China.

The mission of this Institute is the international promotion of France and the economic attractiveness of the Lyons region by promoting the economic advantages of Lyons in China and encouraging Chinese investment in the Rhône-Alpes region.

It is perfectly logical that Artprice should join the New Franco-Chinese Institute of Lyons because Lyons is historically one of the historical final destinations of Silk Roads since the Renaissance. Lyons is also the most visited French city by Chinese leaders.

Moreover, after launching the project for an "Economic corridor traversing countries crossed by the old Silk Road" in 2013, President Xi Jinping made an official visit to Lyons in 2014. Indeed, the New Franco-Chinese Institute of Lyons is born precisely in this context and it intends - with its historical connections (since 1921) - to give new impetus to the future of relations between Lyons and China, an impetus that Artprice fully endorses.

