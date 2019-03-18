Zalemark Holding Company Inc: Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., 'ZMRK' Introduces its New Management, and is Very Proud to Announce the Company's New Direction

ONTARIO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., currently trading on the OTC Markets symbol "ZMRK," is a U.S. public company, currently domiciled in the State of Delaware.

The Company is proud to introduce the New Management to ZMRK's Shareholders!!!

New Management Introduction:

Meihua Xu, as CEO and President

Liangjian Peng, as Vice president of Operations

Amanda Zhao, as Vice president of Finance

Jinfu, Zheng as Vice President of Business Development

David Xu, as the CFO

Company's New Direction:

Agricultural Industrialization in both the U.S., China, and Canada will be the new direction of Zalemark. Zalemark will be utilizing its New Management's long-term relationships and working along the side of multiple Industry Leading Agricultural Companies that currently develop, design, and provide Agricultural Equipment to the Farming Industry. This equipment is used for both indoor and outdoor commercial farming. Zalemark will tentatively be purchasing Commercial Farmland in Canada that have ongoing operations for investment purposes only.

Information:

Previously, on January 5th, 2019 ZMRK sponsored the 4th annual meeting of the Canada China Agriculture Development Council (CCADC). The 4th annual meeting was held at the Multicultural Activity Center in Richmond Hill Times Square, over one hundred members were gathered to celebrate this special event.

ZMRK's CEO, delivered his speech at the event. Mr. Xu said, "I was delighted to see the farmers attending the CCADC's annual meeting. I was also very impressed by their enthusiastic willingness to learn about some of the new product. I feel they have made many innovations and achievements in this area." Current Management believes that agricultural industrialization is rapidly up and coming especially in Canada. ZMRK was honored to have the opportunity to connect with CCADC's, and seeks further cooperation with the association and the farmers in the future.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Zalemark Holdings Corp Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Zalemark Holdings Corp Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

