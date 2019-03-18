Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-March-2019 / 16:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Board of the Company was notified on 18 March 2019 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below: Name Status No. Sale Date Number Price Beneficial % of of of Interest ISC share Shares s Sold exerc ised Alan PDMR 25,65 15/03/2019 12,164 GBP14.38 145,123 <0.1 William 7 % s This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options under the Travis Perkins PSP Listing Rule Buyout and subsequent transfer of residual shares to PCA Fiona Williams (spouse) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP14.38 12,164 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP14.38 12,164 GBP174,918. 32 e) Date of the transaction 15 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DIV TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7852 EQS News ID: 788761 End of Announcement EQS News Service

