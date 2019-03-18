Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

March 18, 2019 - Sberbank informs that it has released its annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3054-U and 4638-U). The full document can be found via the link http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations /ras [1] For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru

March 18, 2019 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)