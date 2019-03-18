SpinalCyte, LLC, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on regrowth of the spinal disc using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced that Pete O'Heeron, SpinalCyte's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the China Focus Europe Vienna on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM CET in Vienna, Austria.

In his presentation, Mr. O'Heeron will discuss SpinalCyte's global focus and provide a clinical and business update on SpinalCyte's fibroblast-based cell therapy technology, CybroCell. SpinalCyte holds two issued Chinese patents and three Chinese patents pending covering its fibroblast cell therapy technologies. Data from the Phase I/II CybroCell study demonstrated sustained improvement in pain relief and disc height beyond the 12-month endpoint. The company is preparing for continued clinical trials and development after receiving FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug protocol.

About China Focus Europe

Since the recent reform of China's drug approval process, clinical trials and new drug approval in China has accelerated. In the past year, a record setting 34 pharmaceutical products and five biotech products were approved. This opened the Chinese market to drug development companies from around the world and ignited license-in interest from Chinese public pharmaceutical companies. China Focus Europe Vienna is bringing together investors and pharmaceutical leaders from China along with international healthcare innovators for an exclusive event designed to inspire, educate and foster cross-border investment and collaboration in leading biopharmaceutical innovations from around the world. The conference will be held on March 27, 2019 at Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront Vienna, Austria.

About Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative disc disease (DDD) is a condition in which a patient's spinal disc breaks down and can begin to collapse. It is estimated that 85% of people over the age of 50 have evidence of disc degeneration and over 1.3 million procedures a year are performed to treat the disease. The most common treatments for patients with DDD are either discectomy or spinal fusion. Discectomy is the partial or full removal of the degenerated disc to decompress and relieve the nervous system but can cause long term pain. In a spinal fusion procedure, the entire disc is removed and the two adjacent vertebrae are fused together. It often increases strain on the adjacent discs and surrounding tissues leading to further degeneration.

About CybroCell

CybroCell is the first off-the-shelf allogenic human dermal fibroblast (HDF) product for the treatment of degenerative disc disease. SpinalCyte's Phase 1/Phase 2 clinical trial for injected human dermal fibroblasts in the treatment of DDD demonstrated sustained improvement in pain relief and mobility beyond the 12-month endpoint.

About SpinalCyte

Based in Houston, Texas, SpinalCyte, LLC, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for spinal disc regeneration using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, SpinalCyte holds 39 U.S. and international issued patents and has filed for an additional 100+ patents across a variety of disease pathways, including disc degeneration, cancer, diabetes, liver failure and heart failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, SpinalCyte represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. Visit www.spinalcyte.com.

