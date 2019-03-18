INGENICO: Appointment of Matthieu Destot as EVP, Banks & Acquirers at Ingenico Group

Press Release Paris,

Monday 18 March 2019

Appointment of Matthieu Destot as EVP, Banks & Acquirers at Ingenico Group

Nicolas Huss, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group, appoints Matthieu Destot as EVP, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit, and strengthens the Business Unit's strategic focus on the APAC region.

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today announced the appointment of Matthieu Destot as EVP, Banks & Acquirers (B&A), effective April 1st, 2019.

Matthieu brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, business management, acquisitions, and transformation, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), member of ALE Executive Team, and leader of the Cloud Communications Business Division.

During his tenure at ALE, Matthieu Destot successfully led the transformation of the Communication Business Division from a proprietary Hardware/Software business towards connected and open standard platforms complemented by Cloud Collaboration services. In addition, Matthieu brings to Ingenico his experience of the APAC market including through the integration of the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise business by a Chinese shareholder China Huaxin. Matthieu became President of Alcatel Enterprise International in 2015 and joined the Board of Directors of ALE Holding in 2016.

As EVP, Banks & Acquirers, Matthieu will join Ingenico Executive Committee and be based in Singapore.

"I am pleased to welcome Matthieu Destot to Ingenico Group. His experience and deep expertise in transforming a proprietary Hardware/Software business towards connected and open standard platforms complemented by Cloud Collaboration services will be critical to the success of Ingenico B&A's transformation. I am confident that Matthieu will reinforce Ingenico B&A's position as a global leader in terminal solutions and revive sustainable growth." said Nicolas Huss.

Strategic relocation of management members to Singapore

To strengthen the strategic focus on the APAC region, Ingenico B&A will also-in conjunction with the appointment of Matthieu Destot-further rebalance its global footprint, by relocating several members of B&A management team from Paris to Singapore. The B&A headquarters will therefore be shared between Paris & Singapore.

"The rebalance of Ingenico B&A is a strategic decision which will enable us to better leverage our industrial assets in Asia and additionally fully exploit our potential in the APAC region." said Nicolas Huss.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payments, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts

Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communications Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62



Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98



Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09





PR Matthieu Destot appointment (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2238927/882399.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

