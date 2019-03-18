QUANTUM GENOMICS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights 02/28/2019 16,405,818(1) Total number of theoretical voting rights(2) : 18,300,584 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised(3) : 18,235,407

(1) including 50,000 new shares issued on February 15, 2019 in accordance with the contact of Equity Line financing concluded with Kepler Cheuvreux on March 5, 2018.

(2) after taking into account the shares with double voting rights and the treasury shares.

(3) after deducting the shares without voting right (treasury shares).

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

