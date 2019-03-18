VenaPi - One of The Most Popular Wallet in TRON

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Since Justin Sun announced that VenaPi wallet fully dedicated to Tron public chain, VenaPi has soon won favor of users and spread across the world.

VenaPi has users in more than 30 countries and regions, and has become the most international wallet in Tron. Many Dapp ranking agencies, including DAppRadar, give high praise to VenaPi and till now, active users of VenaPi have exceeded 3000 and is still growing exponentially.

In January 2019, Ching Zhu, VenaPi CEO was invited to San Francisco to participate in niTROn Summit. In the summit, Ching talked with Justin Sun about roadmap of VenaPi and has won great recognition.

Quality Services and Rich DApp Resources

At present, VenaPi has partnered with more than 80 DApps, including 60 games, 5 exchanges, 15 tools. VenaPi team has been working hard to provide quality services to users as well as DApp projects.

For example, the star Dapp - HashDice, once hit the top three in Tron Dapp rankings, chose to firstly launch in VenaPi and support VENA Token rolling. VenaPi team has helped Dapps quickly won a lot of attention from Dapp players. Vminer, a mining Dapp also chose to firstly introduce in VenaPi wallet.

As a global Wallet + Dapp Browser, VenaPi supports 14 languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, etc. Users from all over the world can easily use VenaPi in mobile phone anytime and anywhere.

VenaPi provides rich DApp resources. The T-Bank Dapp, which is a co-development project by VenaPi team, allowing users to obtain energy resources and save users a lot of cost compared to paying TRX directly. For users, if they do not want to sacrifice liquidity by freezing large amount of TRX for energy, T-Bank offers them a new option and help save money.

VenaPi also helps a lot of Dapps gain attention from users, for example, VenaPi provides airdrops tool which has issued airdrops for more than a dozen projects, attracting more than 10,000 users.

Web version of VenaPi is also on the way. You can find VenaPi in Google Play and you can also download it directly through the official website https://venapi.net/#/en.

Dedicated to Tron Ecosystem

VenaPi is working product of Vena Network, which won investment from famous investment fund including LD capital, Consensus Lab, DigiFinex, Transference fund and so on. VENA Token is now listed in Lbank, ABCC and Ddex, and will soon list its TRX trading pair in ABCC on 18th March together with BTT, SEED, IGG, TERC.

VenaBao is another working product of Vena Network, which is a popular investment management product.

The VENA team has won a lot of prizes with excellent products. On August 10th, 2018, at the 2018 Finwise Summit (Hong Kong), Vena Network won the 'New Blockchain Technology Award' at the awards ceremony of the summit.

Ching Zhu, CEO of Vena Network, was invited to the summit and received the award. That day, the winners also included Binance, Canaan, Gate.io, etc.

In East Asia, VenaPi has built communities of more than 10,000 people, and held offline meetings in Vietnam, Thailand, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Singapore.

lCO Analytics has picked Vena as the highlights of crypto exchanges investments in 2018.

In this month, Ching, CEO of VenaPi, was again invited to a live stream in the community of famous Taiwan blockchain media, Blockchaintimes, and talked about the VenaPi and why chose to be dedicated to TRON ecosystem.

VenaPi has explored cooperation opportunities with many TRON SRs like CryptoDiva, Sesameseed, and perfectly supported BTT airdrop.

Acquiring Tron101, Expanding user coverage

VenaPi has acquired Tron101, one of the largest TRON information platform in China, and has extended strategic cooperation with DAPPX community, keeping the advantage in content.

VenaPi has communities in Russia, USA, Canada, China, Singapore, Vietnam and a lot of countries and regions,which will keep VenaPi as one of the most popular wallet + Dapp Browser in Tron.

Contact us

Website: https://venapi.net/#/en

Community website: tron.venapi.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VenaProtocol

Contact Email: zhouhaiqin@outlook.com

SOURCE: VenaPi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539385/VenaPi--One-of-The-Most-Popular-Wallet-in-TRON