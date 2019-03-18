

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Monday, as optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and news on the merger & acquisition front lifted sentiment and resulted in strong buying in many sectors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.27%. Among the major markets, the U.K. ended notably higher, with its benchmark FTSE 100 rising 0.98%. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.14% and Germany's DAX declined 0.25%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.15% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey, all ended higher.



Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine ended flat.



Shares of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank jumped more than 4% and 7%, respectively, after the banks confirmed they are in discussions over a potential merger.



Thyssenkrupp moved up sharply after the company said its plant engineering business won a major contract from the Egyptian chemical and fertilizer manufacturer NCIC.



Wirecard and Deutsche Telekom were the other notable gainers in the German market. Meanwhile, Covestro, Infineon, Adidas and Lufthansa ended notably lower.



In the French market, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and ArcelorMittal gained 2 to 2.6%. BNP Paribas, Total, Technip and Renault also ended notably lower.



ST Microelectronics, Dassault Systemes, Essilor and Air Liquide ended notably lower.



British stock J Sainsbury jumped nearly 5%. Intertek, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Tesco, British American Tobacco, Old Mutual, 3I Group and Anglo American gained 2 to 3%. BP, Glencore and Antofagasta also ended sharply higher.



On the Brexit front, the U.K. government has warned that it might not hold the planned Brexit vote unless it feels it can secure a win that avoids a lengthy delay to pulling out of the EU.



On the U.S.-China trade front, the Xinhua news agency reported the U.S. and China have made further 'concrete progress' on the text of the trade agreement between the two sides.



In economic news, Eurozone's merchandise trade surplus for January decreased sharply from a year ago with the pace of increase in imports outpacing that of exports.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 1.5 billion in January from EUR 3.1 billion in the same month last year, figures from the euro area statistical office Eurostat showed on Monday. Exports increased 2.5% year-on-year in January and imports rose 3.4%.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to EUR 17 billion from EUR 16 billion in December. Economists had forecast a lower surplus of EUR 15.6 billion.



Seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.8% month-on-month and imports increased 0.3%.



In the EU28, exports increased an non-adjusted 2.1% and imports rose 3.9% in December.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 24.9 billion in January from EUR 21.4 billion a year ago.



In 2018, Eurozone exports rose 3.7% and imports went up to 6.6%. The trade surplus decreased to EUR 193.4 billion from EUR 240.8 billion in the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report that the German economy is unlikely to rebound in the first quarter due to continued slowdown in manufacturing activity.



'The economic situation remained subdued after the turn of the year,' the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.



While the manufacturing sector could remain the drag on growth for a third straight quarter, construction and private consumption are expected to extend support.



Troubles in the automobile industry continued to damp the industrial economy in the first quarter.



The Bundesbank's experts assessed the developments in the construction sector as favorable and expect private consumption to pick up further. They also said the development on the labor market is positive with all labor demand indicators growing.



