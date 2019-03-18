

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally higher on Monday, extending gains to a fourth successive session, amid growing optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and on news that Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have confirmed that they are in discussions on a merger.



The benchmark SMI ended up 13.83 points, or 0.15%, at 9,496.93, after scaling a low of 9,460.94 and a high of 9,499.41 in the session.



On Friday, the index ended up 1.20 points, or 0.01%, at 9,483.10, after posting strong gains in the previous two sessions.



Credit Suisse gained nearly 2.5%, riding on a report from Bloomberg that the bank expects a pretax profit of 2 billion Swiss francs in its wealth management unit this year.



Julius Baer gained 1.1%. The bank's annual report for 2018 showed that the bank's Chief Executive Bernhard Holder received compensation of 6.2 million Swiss francs in 2018.



UBS ended stronger by about 2.15%. ABB gained 1.2% and Nestle ended with a modest gain of 0.5%.



Novartis declined 0.55%. According to reports, the drugmaker's eyecare unit Alcon paid $285 million to buy PowerVision, with additional payments based on specified regulatory and commercial milestones starting in 2023. In another few weeks, Alcom is to be spun off from Novartis.



Mirroring the largely positive trend across stock markets in Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.27%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended notably higher, with its benchmark FTSE 100 rising 0.98%. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.14% and Germany's DAX declined 0.25%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX