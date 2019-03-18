sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V. announces signing of a euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility


London, March 18, 2019

Today, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) signed a euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility, intended for general corporate purposes and working capital needs of the Group.

The facility, entered into with a group of 32 banks, has a 5-year tenor with two extension options of 1-year each, exercisable on the first and second anniversary of the signing date. It will replace an existing 5-year euro 1.75 billion facility due to mature in June 2021.

The Group received commitments in excess of euro 6 billion, confirming the firm support of a large panel of international key relationship banks.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20190318_PR_CNH_Industrial_Revolving_Credit_Facility (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ac1ffa2-7411-48ad-b57e-ebd1225abb83)

