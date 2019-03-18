Saveene.com Inc.: Yacht Co Op Ownership, Fractional Yachts, Yacht Part Ownership - Saveene

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). Saveene is pleased to announce the launch of its yacht co op ownership program. The company is launching its program with 3 vessels ranging in size from 34' to 65' fully crewed and managed yacht solutions. The company is entering its 10th year of operations and has offered similar programs in Canada with smaller vessels designed for lake cruising and much larger yachts in the 100' range in Spain. The company also offers luxury villa rentals in Spain, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

The co op program launch in West Palm Beach, Florida offers a unique luxury yacht affordable co ownership program. Andrea Zecevic, CEO of Saveene, said, "Saveene - we offer a truly unique one of a kind co op ownership program. With Saveene we have really sharpened our pencil and created a no black out sale anytime program. With most fractional and time share type programs the end user is restricted to the dates, times, and specific months or usage they can enjoy the yacht. With Saveene we have created a unique algorithm and a sophisticated booking system which will allow our guests and yacht owners to sail when they want and how they want. All that is required for Saveene co op owners to do is board the vessel and choose the desired itinerary. Saveene crew and captain will take care of the rest.

We invite the company followers to share our joy of launching this exciting new and unique program by visiting us at our downtown West Palm Beach office. Saveene is also proud to be an exhibitor at the West Palm Beach International Boat show which take place on March 28 through to the 31st. Please visit us at booth # 821."

www.saveene.com

Saveene@saveene.com

TOLL FREE 1 855 60 Yacht

Text Yacht 797979

SOURCE: Saveene.com Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539391/Yacht-Co-Op-Ownership-Fractional-Yachts-Yacht-Part-Ownership--Saveene