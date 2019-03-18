Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - March 18, 2019 - Mr. Wade Dawe, of Halifax NS, announces the acquisition of common shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent"). On March 15, 2019, Brigus Capital Inc., a company owned by Mr. Dawe, acquired 18,500 common shares of Torrent via acquisitions on the open market at a price of $0.36 per share.

As a result of the acquisitions, Mr. Dawe and entities he owns hold 4,744,167 common shares of Torrent, representing 19.9% of the 23,848,333 issued and outstanding shares of Torrent as at March 18, 2019.

The common shares of Torrent were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in Torrent depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated March 18, 2019. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

