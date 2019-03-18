Quest Patent Research Corporation to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Quest Patent Research Corporation (TK:QPRC) will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City.

ABOUT QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION

Quest Patent Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an intellectual property asset management company delivering financial, strategic and legal resources for IP monetization. It partners with inventors, businesses, corporations, and law firms to fully realize the value of IP assets through its suite of value-added services.

Quest currently manages ten intellectual property portfolios with twenty-three pending patent infringement litigations. To learn more about Quest and its licensing programs visit www.qprc.com.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

