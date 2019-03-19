The Secretary General of the Muslim World League to Lead Delegation To New Zealand

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Alissa has announced a visit to New Zealand to offer condolences to the victims, families and communities of the Christchurch attack and will also visit those wounded in the tragedy. In a meeting today with Ambassador James Monroe, New Zealand's representative to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Alissa said that his visit will be on behalf of all Muslims and reiterated that in the face of such evil, the global community can answer only with the values of love, harmony and peace.

Ambassador Monroe said that the tragedy of the two mosques will not alter New Zealand's national harmony or diversity and welcomed Dr. Alissa's visit.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 15, 2019, Dr. Alissa said, "To address the scourge extremism and Islamophobia, we need governments and faith organizations around the world to work together to encourage religious tolerance and understanding and prevent all forms of incitement and hatred, including all types of hatred leveled against any religion or ethnicity."

The Muslim World League has pledged to increase its efforts to work with multi-faith groups in order to create initiatives that promote greater understanding and tolerance.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837598/Muslim_World_League__Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837642/IMG_9215_ID_974d58c09b48.jpg