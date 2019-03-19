

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - WarnerMedia said that Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment.



WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said it was in the best interests of the company and its employees and partners for the executive to leave.



'Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company's leadership expectations and could impact the company's ability to executive going forward,' he said in a short statement.



The company is continuing to work with a law firm to complete an investigation with Tsujihara's cooperation, said the statement. Tsujihara is alleged to have pushed for auditions for actress Charlotte Kirk with whom he was having a sexual relationship, according to media reports.



