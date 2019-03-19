

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are modestly lower on Tuesday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, although investors will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory, after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they digested minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting held earlier in March and also looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday. Gains by miners were offset by weakness in banking stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 10.10 points or 0.16 percent to 6,180.40, after touching a low of 6,174.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.20 points or 0.19 percent to 6,271.40. Australian stocks closed higher on Monday.



The major miners are higher after Chinese iron ore futures gained. BHP Group and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.3 percent.



New Hope Corp reported a 4 percent increase in its half-year net profit as a 21 percent increase in revenues was partly offset by increased expenses. However, the coal miner's shares are losing almost 9 percent.



Gold miners are modestly higher even as gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is up 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are rising 0.4 percent each, while Santos is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose1 percent overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent, while Westpac is adding 0.4 percent.



Westpac said it will sell its personal financial advice business to Viridian Advisory for an undisclosed amount. The bank also said that consumer bank boss George Frazis will leave the company in June 'to pursue other leadership opportunities', after the lender asked business bank chief executive David Lindberg to take over the consumer bank unit.



TPG Telecom reported a more than 76 percent fall in first-half profit on a hefty impairment charge, while underlying earnings rose more than 1 percent. The telecom company's shares are higher by 0.2 percent.



The board of intellectual property law firm Xenith IP Group has rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from rival IPH, saying that it is not superior to the company's merger of equals with QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd. Shares of Xenith IP are losing almost 2 percent, while shares of IPH are declining more than 1 percent.



On the economic front, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board said that the bank's current monetary policy stance should help inflation get back to the prescribed midpoint, minutes from the March 5 meeting revealed on Tuesday. The global economy grew above trend in 2018, the minutes said - while in Australia, private sector wage growth also picked up steam.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that house prices in Australia were down 2.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, coming in at A$6.677 trillion. That missed expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7102, down from $0.7112 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, paring sharp losses made earlier in the session. Exporters' shares declined on a stronger yen. Investors are also cautious as they look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 45.90 points or 0.21 percent to 21,538.60, after touching a low of 21,425.79 earlier. Japanese shares rose on Monday despite weak February export data.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining 0.6 percent, Canon is down 0.3 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 1 percent and Advantest is unchanged. Among the major automakers, Honda is adding 0.6 percent and Toyota is rising 0.5 percent.



In the banking space, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by 0.9 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Hitachi is rising 3 percent and IHI Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY is losing more than 3 percent, Cyberagent is lower by almost 3 percent and Osaka Gas is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Monday, but managed to close higher amid continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. News on the merger-and-acquisition front added to the positive sentiment, as Deutsche Bank and rival German bank Commerzbank confirmed they are in merger talks. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Dow rose 65.23 points or 0.3 percent to 25,914.10, the Nasdaq climbed 25.95 points or 0.3 percent to 7,714.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 10.46 points or 0.4 percent to 2,832.94.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded after early weakness and settled higher on Monday, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. WTI crude oil futures for April ended up $0.57 or 1 percent at $59.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish in four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX