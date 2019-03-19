sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,50 Euro		-0,13
-0,74 %
WKN: 895354 ISIN: USY5217N1183 Ticker-Symbol: LTO 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,60
18,005
18.03.
17,70
17,93
18.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD GDR
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD GDR17,50-0,74 %