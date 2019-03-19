Solidium Oy: Solidium invests in Nokian Tyres

"Nokian Tyres has successfully executed its niche strategy in the global tyre market for a long time already. The company has promising growth opportunities at its hand owing to the greenfield investment in its third production factory, which is being built in Dayton, USA, and the investment to increase production capacity in its factory in Nokia, Finland. Due to these reasons, we believe Nokian Tyres has excellent foundation to create value for its shareholders. In addition, the investment done by Solidium strengthens and stabilises Finnish ownership in the company", says Solidium's CEO Antti Mäkinen.
Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905
