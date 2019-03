Pringles Creates Rice Art to Celebrate the Launch of Its New Eastern Flavoured Rice Fusion Range

The Great Wall of China and Taj Mahal as You've Never Seen Them Before - Sculpted Onto Single Grains of Rice

MANCHESTER, England, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At 21,196km long, The Great Wall of China is the world's longest man-made structure on Earth. Now Pringles, and one of the world's leading artists, has managed to replicate the wonder on a solitary grain of rice - a version that is a mere FIVE millimetres long.

The crisp maker commissioned Vladimir Aniskin from Russia, to create famous Asian landmarks, to celebrate the launch of its Rice Fusion range inspired by flavours of the East.

The unbelievable micro miniature pieces - that were sculpted using a microscope and a single strand of hair - include the Taj Mahal in India and the Great Wall of China.

Micro miniature art is a rare art form, with only 11 micro artists known throughout the world. These meticulously constructed tiny sculptures on individual grains of rice use specks of gold, silver and coloured dust.

The artist even trained himself to slow down his own heartbeat to complete the arduous task, as each heartbeat causes vibrations that causes the drill to fluctuate by up to 0.1mm - enough to ruin his creations.

The Pringles Rice Fusion rice art is one of a kind, each sculpture cannot be seen by the human eye, requiring a magnifying glass or a microscope to view them.

The new rice-based range includes the flavours, Malaysian Red Curry, Indian Tandoori Chicken Masala and Peking Duck with Hoisin Sauce, RRP at £1.99 per 160g can and will be available in all major supermarkets.

