WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
19.03.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Annual Report and Corporate Responsibility Report 2018

19 March 2019 - Akastor ASA publishes its Annual Report, including the board's Corporate Governance Statement, and Corporate Responsibility Report for 2018. The reports are attached and are also available at the company's website www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Akastor Annual Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2238957/882411.pdf)
Akastor Corporate Responsibility Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2238957/882412.pdf)


Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

